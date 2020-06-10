St. Louis sheriff to outfit deputies with body cameras

St. Louis County has chosen the same company to outfit its police force with cameras.

Betts' announcement comes about two months ahead of his bid for a second four-year term.

In the Aug. 4 primary, he'll face two Democratic challengers for the sheriff's seat: former deputies Alfred L. Montgomery and David A. Mosley. Two Republican candidates are also vying for the job: John N. Castellano III, deputy on staff, and Lester E. Stewart, a retired deputy.

Betts said the timing of his announcement is not tied to his reelection campaign. He said it's about keeping his deputies safe amid tensions between the public and law enforcement.

"My folks are going to have to go out and start serving those eviction notices," Betts said. "I think now is the prime time for me to make sure that my guys, amidst the atmosphere and all the civil unrest that's going on, I'm not sending my guys out on the street without as much protection as we can possibly give them."