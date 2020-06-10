St. Louis sheriff to outfit deputies with body cameras

ST. LOUIS — Sheriff Vernon Betts announced Wednesday that at least 30 St. Louis deputies will be outfitted with body cameras.
The cameras will be worn primarily by the department's "outside service" deputies who are tasked with evicting tenants and serving protection orders, lawsuits and other court papers, Betts said.
"I believe body cameras are not only a tool to keep law enforcement accountable to the public, I strongly believe they also increase the safety of my deputies," Betts said.
St. Louis sheriff Vernon Betts announces body cameras for about 30 of his deputies among nationwide calls for greater accountability in law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/LV789O0Saq— Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 10, 2020
Buying the 30 cameras, Betts said, cost an estimated $4,000, an expense covered by revenue from fees on concealed-carry permits and land tax sales, or auctioned-off properties whose owners fail to pay property tax.
Betts has about 160 deputies on his roster. Betts said some began wearing the cameras more than a week ago while assisting city police during downtown protests.
All sheriff's department video will be retained for up to 60 days and will be subject to Missouri's open records law. He said video requested by the public and news media will be provided at no charge. Video of major incidents involving deputies will be stored indefinitely. Betts did not have details on storage costs.
Deputies turn on the cameras themselves and will be trained in when to activate them, Betts said.
"And they'll be under strict instructions," Betts said. "I won't have a deputy come back to me who's had an incident and tell me that he didn't turn his body camera on. It will be hell to pay, I'm telling you now. So, no, we won't have those kind of games."
The announcement comes amid nationwide calls for greater accountability within law enforcement agencies after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Betts said he is "deeply troubled" over Floyd's death.
"These constant deaths of black men at the hands of police make me fear for my friends, neighbors, my sons and my grandsons," said Betts, who is black.
The department has been testing the Boblov brand cameras on some of its deputes for about a year, he said. They'll be in use starting June 22 when the St. Louis Circuit Court reopens to the public. Evictions in St. Louis were suspended during the outbreak of COVID-19. Betts said there's now a backlog of hundreds of evictions his deputies will enforce once the courts reopen.
St. Louis officials, as of March, were negotiating a contract with an Illinois company to provide body cameras for city police officers. The cost was expected to be several million dollars over five years and would need an agreement from the city police unions.
St. Louis County has chosen the same company to outfit its police force with cameras.
Betts' announcement comes about two months ahead of his bid for a second four-year term.
In the Aug. 4 primary, he'll face two Democratic challengers for the sheriff's seat: former deputies Alfred L. Montgomery and David A. Mosley. Two Republican candidates are also vying for the job: John N. Castellano III, deputy on staff, and Lester E. Stewart, a retired deputy.
Betts said the timing of his announcement is not tied to his reelection campaign. He said it's about keeping his deputies safe amid tensions between the public and law enforcement.
"My folks are going to have to go out and start serving those eviction notices," Betts said. "I think now is the prime time for me to make sure that my guys, amidst the atmosphere and all the civil unrest that's going on, I'm not sending my guys out on the street without as much protection as we can possibly give them."
