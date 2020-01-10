You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis shooting leads school bus to crash into home
St. Louis shooting leads school bus to crash into home

ST. LOUIS — A school bus crashed into a north St. Louis home Friday after it was struck by a car whose driver had just been shot in the leg by a gunman in a second vehicle. 

There were no life-threatening wounds after the shooting and crash shortly before 3 p.m. near Floy and Leonara avenues, St. Louis police said. 

In addition to the motorist who was shot, a male passenger in the motorist's car and the driver of the school bus were taken to a hospital for medical care, police Capt. Perri Johnson said. 

Children on the bus were being treated at the scene for minor injuries from the crash, he said. The bus was carrying 13 students who attend KIPP Triumph Academy middle school. 

There was no one home when the bus crashed into the residence, Johnson said. 

The chain of events began when occupants of a black SUV fired on a car near the intersection and struck the driver, a woman, in the leg, Johnson said.

The woman's car then struck the school bus, and the impact caused the bus to careen into the nearby home, Johnson said.

