St. Louis shooting leaves 14-year-old girl injured

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday evening after a shooting in north St. Louis, according to police.

The girl was riding in an 18-year-old man's car in the 1400 block of North Market Street when another 18-year-old man fired shots into the vehicle, hitting the girl, police said.

The 18-year-old companion of the girl then dropped her off and another person transported her to a hospital around 7 p.m., police said. She was stable and in unknown condition.

Police said the shooter was known to the victims in the car, but a suspect has not yet been publicly named by police.

