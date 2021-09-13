St. Louis shooting linked to motorcycle rally, few issues elsewhere

ST. LOUIS — Stunt motorcyclists came by the hundreds to the St. Louis area over the weekend for the annual “Ride of the Century.”

Known for their high-speed wheelies and other daring maneuvers, the motorcyclists have been the bane of police in the past.

This year, St. Louis police received several reports of reckless driving — and one shooting that the department said was tied to riders.

During a gathering of motorcyclists on Saturday evening at South Broadway and Robert Avenue, a 28-year-old man told police the crowd "turned on him" as he was trying to defend an older man involved in a crash.

He dropped his gun, and another man picked it up and shot himself in the thigh, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man who fired the shot is 31 years old and was taken to a hospital, where police said he was stable.

The man who dropped the gun suffered bruises to his head and face during a scuffle.

That was the only criminal incident police said was tied to the motorcyclists.

In St. Louis County, police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the county's intelligence unit and those officers were unaware of any problems with motorcyclists in areas patrolled by county police.