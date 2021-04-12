 Skip to main content
St. Louis shooting victim said her driving probably upset gunmen
ST. LOUIS — A woman shot in the arm while driving on Interstate 70 told police her fast driving probably upset the gunmen, authorities said.

The 24-year-old woman at first thought two men had thrown rocks at her car, but later realized she'd been shot, police said.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday on the highway north of downtown, near Seventh Street. She drove herself to a hospital, where she was in stable condition. 

She told police she was shot while speeding. "She stated she may have driven in such a manner that it upset the suspects," police said.

Police have made no arrests.

