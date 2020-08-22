St. Louis shuts down Eads Bridge, sets up barricades to curb downtown mayhem

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders this week closed all lanes of the Eads Bridge and barricaded some downtown streets to control a wave of reckless driving and violence in the area.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a video briefing Friday that this summer downtown residents have reported increased racing, trick-driving on motorcycles and ATVs and more gunfire than usual.

The mayor said the mayhem reached a new level last weekend, creating an “untenable situation.”

Krewson closed the Eads Bridge on Friday morning until further notice as an emergency step. Krewson said racers have been speeding across the city-owned bridge that spans the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois near the Gateway Arch.

Krewson’s decision comes the same week the nearby Martin Luther King Bridge, which also connects the two states, reopened after a two-year closure.

In addition to the bridge, the city also closed a section of Washington Avenue from Tucker Boulevard to 14th Street with barricades this week. Barriers also narrow traffic in stretches of 4th Street, Broadway and Market Street.