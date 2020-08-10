St. Louis, St. Louis County courts pull back reopening amid more COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — The 10th reported positive COVID-19 case among staff at the St. Louis Circuit Court buildings has pulled the 22nd Circuit back to its first phase of reopening as mandated by the Missouri Supreme Court.

The latest case was reported Friday, officials say. That means the circuit, which employs about 650 people, must have no positive cases before Aug. 21 to return to the second phase, where the court has been for much of July. Previous positive cases already have postponed target dates for reopening.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court announced last week that it would remain in "phase zero" after several positive cases among courthouse staff, including the July 30 death of Sheriff's Deputy Reginald Gladney, 56, of Florissant.

Hope Whitehead, St. Louis County's judicial administrator, said in an email to court staff that Gladney worked in civil process for 11 years and was known at the courthouse for his collection of cowboy hats that'd he'd wear to work.