St. Louis student: 'It should not have taken my school' to push gun safety

FERGUSON — Reality hit home for Cadena Brim and her daughter Veronica Russell, a senior at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Russell was shocked and distraught after her classmate and a teacher at her school were killed in a mass shooting by a former student on Monday on the CVPA and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience campus. Brown encouraged her daughter to write it all down, and she did.

Russell transformed her thoughts, feelings and emotions into a letter outlining her outrage with Missouri gun laws directed to Rep. Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom.

Russell hadn’t received a response, but accepted a request to participate on Bush's gun violence and school safety town hall at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley on Thursday. As a panelist listening to the conversation about bullying, she stood and read her letter.

“What exactly have we gained from the use of assault rifles? The deaths of innocent children, the deaths of animals, terrorist attacks, fear and nothing more,” said Russell, to applause. “Do you think that St. Louis deserves another stain on its history?”

The Democratic Congresswoman sought to shift responsibility to Republicans who oppose gun restrictions in the U.S. Senate and at the state level.

“I am going to implore everyone that’s in our state Legislature that has made the decision that they do not want to tighten up on our gun laws, I am asking that you come and speak that to our youth,” Bush said. “Come and meet with them in their faces and tell them that you will not tighten up and tell them why.”

Other high school students from St. Louis-area schools participated in the panel and said they wanted more resources dedicated to mental health. A counselor on the panel recommended mandatory mental health classes in schools.

New York Congressman Jamaal Brown, who serves as vice chair for the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor, moderated the second panel, where some school officials highlighted their new approach to bullying and safety such as restorative justice, a practice when an offender and victim meet.

Another school administrator said counseling was added to their school's suspension process because sending students home for infractions was not solving the problem.

When a question asking if the solution to mass school shootings was arming teachers with guns, panelists said no. St. Louis Public School board member Alisha Sonnier said it would be traumatizing, and pointed out another influence on school violence.

“You cannot have school safety if you don’t have community safety,” Sonnier said.

“We really have to get to a place as a world and society that we see that guns are the problem and not the solution.”

A moderator posed an audience question about cost effective activities for youth to express themselves physically and emotionally.

Russell yelled out from the front row of the audience: “That’s what Central was!” she said.

“It should not have taken my school for you all to understand that this is a problem,” Russell said. “No words could ever reiterate what the school meant to us before screams filled our classrooms and bullets flew through our halls.”