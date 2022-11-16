St. Louis sues over crash that injured officer, seeks to recoup $190,000 in workers' comp

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis sued two residents Tuesday seeking to recoup more than $190,000 in workers' compensation it paid out after a 2017 crash injured a police officer.

The suit filed in St. Louis seeks damages from both the alleged driver, Martin Galloway, and the owner of the car involved in the November 2017 crash, Joanna Grillas.

The suit claims that Grillas' silver Ford Fusion, driven by Galloway, failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a city police vehicle, seriously injuring the officer inside.

The city seeks compensation for more than $190,000 in workers' compensation benefits paid to the officer and another $4,250 the city incurred in damages to the vehicle, the suit claims.

The city counselor's office did not reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

Grillas declined to comment, having not yet read the suit. Galloway could not be reached Wednesday.