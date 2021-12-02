St. Louis tax preparer admits $432,000 tax fraud

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis tax preparer on Thursday admitted responsibility for $432,000 in fraudulent tax refunds, prosecutors said.

Robyn T. Roberts pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges including aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and preparing and submitting false tax returns.

Roberts, working for Roberts Tax Professionals, prepared at least 18 tax returns for herself and at least nine others using stolen Social Security numbers and fake dependents, education expenses and business losses, her plea says.

An undercover IRS agent went to Roberts, who used someone else's W-2 form to inflate the agent's refund from $357 to $4,000 the plea says.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced in March and could face years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

