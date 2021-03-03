St. Louis tax preparer admits filing 22 false returns

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based tax preparer pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday and admitted filing 22 false tax returns.

Shanta Williams, who worked out of a home in the 8700 block of Oriole Avenue, charged $200 to $300 to prepare the returns from 2013-2016, her plea says. Those returns included false information about employers, income, withholdings and eligibility for education credits, her plea says.

Williams was not registered with the IRS as a tax preparer. She also did not sign the returns, something the IRS calls being a "ghost" tax preparer and warns against.

The agency also says taxpayers should choose a qualified, credentialed preparer and avoid anyone who bases their fees on a percentage of the refund or claim to offer a bigger refund than competitors.

Under recommended federal guidelines for the two counts of filing false tax returns, Williams could face 12 to 18 months in prison when sentenced later this year.

