St. Louis tax preparer gets 4+ years for filing false tax returns

ST. LOUIS — A tax preparer from St. Louis was sentenced Thursday to four years and six months in prison for filing multiple false tax returns that triggered $432,000 in refunds.

Robyn Tiffany Roberts, then 38, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in December to two counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and five counts of aiding and abetting the preparation of false tax returns.

Roberts admitted filing at least 18 false and fraudulent tax returns on behalf of 10 clients, including false information on wages, expenses and deductions and falsely claimed tax credits, her plea agreement says.

She also admitted falsely inflating an undercover IRS agent's tax refund from $357 to more than $4,000, in part by using a Walmart W-2 from someone else, her plea says.

She used personal information from two former clients to fill in false dependent care information for other clients, and used false Social Security numbers to conduct personal financial business, the plea says.

