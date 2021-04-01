 Skip to main content
St. Louis tax preparer pleads guilty to tax fraud
ST. LOUIS — A tax preparer from St. Louis admitted that she created two fake companies so that she could file false tax returns for clients, federal prosecutors said.

The actions of Tiffany McAllister, 44, cost the IRS nearly $1 million, prosecutors said.

McAllister pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of tax fraud. She admitted claiming income from the fake companies on tax returns for herself and her clients from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2016, and claiming that taxes had been withheld, prosecutors said.

She also prepared tax returns with wages and tax withholdings from other fake businesses, as well as fake self-employment business losses and educational expenses to boost refunds for clients, they said.

Under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, McAllister could face 30 to 37 months in prison when she's sentenced in June.

