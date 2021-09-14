St. Louis teacher's daughter must repay $150k for dead mother's pension

ST. LOUIS — A Texas woman who for nearly seven years fraudulently collected a pension for her dead mother, a retired St. Louis teacher, was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday and ordered to repay $159,762.

Cheryl Ladner Kimbrough lived with her mother in Texas after her mother retired. When the mother, identified in court documents only as "A.L.," died in September 2012, Kimbrough failed to notify the Public School Retirement System of the City of St. Louis, "falsely and fraudulently represented herself as a legitimate recipient" of the money and used it for personal purchases, her guilty plea says.

The retirement system learned of the mother's death independently in October of 2019. In all, Kimbrough received about $191,000.

Kimbrough pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in June and was sentenced Tuesday via Zoom.

