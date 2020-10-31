 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis teen admits gunning down 15-year-old boy, charges say
0 comments

St. Louis teen admits gunning down 15-year-old boy, charges say

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis teenager was charged Friday in the Oct. 22 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Tevin Collins, 19, of the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Ezell Johnson III. He was killed just after 1 p.m. on the same block. Ezell also lived on that block.

Police said they believe a gunman approached and fired into the passenger side window of a white sedan, hitting Ezell multiple times.

Ezell was found inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tevin Collins

Tevin Collins was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Oct. 22, 2020, killing of Ezell Johnson III in St. Louis.

Detectives found several witnesses who helped them identify Collins as a suspect, charges say. Police obtained a search warrant to track Collins' cellphone and later found him.

Collins admitted to shooting the teen, the charges say. He was being held without bail.

Reported crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood is down nearly 40% between April and the end of September compared to the same period last year.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports