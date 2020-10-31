St. Louis teen admits gunning down 15-year-old boy, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis teenager was charged Friday in the Oct. 22 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Tevin Collins, 19, of the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Ezell Johnson III. He was killed just after 1 p.m. on the same block. Ezell also lived on that block.

Police said they believe a gunman approached and fired into the passenger side window of a white sedan, hitting Ezell multiple times.

Ezell was found inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives found several witnesses who helped them identify Collins as a suspect, charges say. Police obtained a search warrant to track Collins' cellphone and later found him.

Collins admitted to shooting the teen, the charges say. He was being held without bail.

Reported crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood is down nearly 40% between April and the end of September compared to the same period last year.

