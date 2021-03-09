St. Louis teen asked man for directions before fatally shooting him, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A teenager asked Donald Yorker for directions before fatally shooting him last month outside Yorker's home in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities say in court records obtained Tuesday.

Ledra Craig, 18, of the 2900 block of Thomas Street in St. Louis, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Feb. 5 killing of Yorker, 53, in the 3300 block of Leola Avenue.

A doorbell camera recorded Yorker's arrival, a man approach Yorker from a white Toyota Avalon and ask Yorker for directions to Union Station, charges say. Craig then shot Yorker with a 9mm pistol.

Yorker was found on a sidewalk and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not provided a possible motive for the shooting.

A city police sergeant on Monday stopped Craig as the teen was driving a white Toyota Avalon near Leola Avenue, according to charging documents. The car had an invalid registration but Craig told police the car was his and that no one else drove it.