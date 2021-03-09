 Skip to main content
St. Louis teen asked man for directions before fatally shooting him, charges say
ST. LOUIS — A teenager asked Donald Yorker for directions before fatally shooting him last month outside Yorker's home in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities say in court records obtained Tuesday.

Ledra Craig, 18, of the 2900 block of Thomas Street in St. Louis, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Feb. 5 killing of Yorker, 53, in the 3300 block of Leola Avenue.

A doorbell camera recorded Yorker's arrival, a man approach Yorker from a white Toyota Avalon and ask Yorker for directions to Union Station, charges say. Craig then shot Yorker with a 9mm pistol.

Yorker was found on a sidewalk and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not provided a possible motive for the shooting.

A city police sergeant on Monday stopped Craig as the teen was driving a white Toyota Avalon near Leola Avenue, according to charging documents. The car had an invalid registration but Craig told police the car was his and that no one else drove it.

Craig had a 9mm pistol on him at the time, which police tested and determined matched the 9mm bullet casing found at the crime scene, charges say. Craig denied any involvement in the shooting and gave police permission to search his cellphone. On it, detectives found a photo of Yorker dated Feb. 7 from a news report about his death.

Craig was held without bail. There was no attorney listed for him in court records who could speak on his behalf.

Donald Yorker

Donald Yorker was fatally shot Feb. 5, 2021, in the 3300 block of Leola Avenue in the city's Lindenwood Park neighborhood. Photo from CrimeStoppers

According to Yorker's obituary, he worked as a manager at US Tape and Label in Maryland Heights, was married for 10 years and a member of his Catholic church.

