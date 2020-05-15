St. Louis teen charged in attempted carjacking; police now say he didn't try to hijack bus

UPDATED at 12:15 p.m. Friday with police clarifying that suspect did not attempt to hijack MetroBus.

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a teenager in an attempted carjacking Thursday in St. Louis that preceded what police initially thought was the teen's attempt to hijack a city bus.

Jobe Moore, 17, of the 2000 block of Peck Street in St. Louis, was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action. He was being held without bail Friday.

Police said Thursday that after Moore tried to get the keys to a 68-year-old man's Ford Taurus at gunpoint about 7:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Lindell Boulevard, he boarded and hijacked a Bistate MetroBus.

Authorities clarified Friday, however, that Moore entered the bus after the attempted carjacking but did not try to steal it.

After Moore got on the bus, police spotted it on North Grand Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue.

No injuries were reported.