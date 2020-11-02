St. Louis teen charged in fatal drive-by shooting and deaths of his two accomplices

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy who was charged Sunday with killing a man in a July drive-by shooting is also responsible for the deaths of his two accomplices who were gunned down in return fire by people on the street, authorities said.

Joshua Amerson, 17, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action.

Amerson, who turns 18 on Friday, lives in the 4700 block of Newberry Terrace in St. Louis, according to documents. He was being held Monday without bond. Police list Amerson's address in the 1900 block of Senate Street in St. Louis.

The triple killing was July 29 in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue.

Amerson was a back seat passenger in a stolen car that afternoon; people in the car opened fire in a drive-by shooting and killed Malik Taylor, 22, of the 2400 block of Castle Drive in Moline Acres. For Taylor's death in front of 5593 Floy Avenue, Amerson is charged with first-degree murder.

Taylor, who was standing in the street, died at the scene. Another man was also in the street when he was shot in the hand and hip and taken to a hospital.