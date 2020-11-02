St. Louis teen charged in fatal drive-by shooting and deaths of his two accomplices

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy who was charged Sunday with killing a man in a July drive-by shooting is also responsible for the deaths of his two accomplices who were gunned down in return fire by people on the street, authorities said.
Joshua Amerson, 17, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action.
Amerson, who turns 18 on Friday, lives in the 4700 block of Newberry Terrace in St. Louis, according to documents. He was being held Monday without bond. Police list Amerson's address in the 1900 block of Senate Street in St. Louis.
The triple killing was July 29 in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue.
Amerson was a back seat passenger in a stolen car that afternoon; people in the car opened fire in a drive-by shooting and killed Malik Taylor, 22, of the 2400 block of Castle Drive in Moline Acres. For Taylor's death in front of 5593 Floy Avenue, Amerson is charged with first-degree murder.
Taylor, who was standing in the street, died at the scene. Another man was also in the street when he was shot in the hand and hip and taken to a hospital.
Amerson also is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his accomplices: Elijah McKinney, 18, of the 900 block of Locust Street in St. Louis; and Daijon Nearing, 18, of the 11000 block of Las Ladera Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
McKinney had been driving the stolen car, police said. Nearing was a front-seat passenger, and Amerson was in the back seat, police said.
After Taylor was fatally shot, people in the street returned fire, shooting at the stolen car. That's when McKinney was fatally shot in the head, and the vehicle smashed into a parked car. Nearing jumped out after the crash and ran north on Floy, police said. As he ran, Nearing was struck by gunfire and killed, police said.
Amerson was seated in the back seat of the stolen car, and he also ran off, heading north on Floy. Amerson also was hit by gunfire, and he was on the ground injured when officers arrived.
The charging documents don't say who on the street fired the shots that killed Amerson's accomplices. The Missouri statute on second-degree murder allows prosecutors to file murder charges if someone dies during the commission of a felony, even if the defendant did not directly cause the death.
Detectives monitoring surveillance cameras for the St. Louis Police Department's real-time crime center saw the vehicle shortly before the drive-by shooting; police said the car carried Nearing, McKinney and Amerson, according to St. Louis police Detective Brandon Wyms.
A video posted on Instagram showed Amerson and Nearing holding guns before the shooting, police said. A 10mm handgun was recovered from the back seat where Amerson had been sitting, police said.
