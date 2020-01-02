St. Louis teen charged in July accidental shooting death of 14-year-old boy

Haegle and others fled the apartment, leaving Ien behind, charges said. Haegle told the others not to call police.

Haegle was 16 at the time of the shooting but has been certified to stand trial in adult court.

At the time of Ien's death, Haegle had been a fugitive from police for several months after cutting off a GPS tracking device in connection with an undisclosed crime, charges said. Haegle was arrested in Illinois days after the shooting.

Ien lived in the 2100 block of Chippewa Street in St. Louis. His mother had filed a missing person's report July 5 after not hearing from him for a couple of days, police have said. The teen had communicated off and on with his family until two days before his death.