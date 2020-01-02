St. Louis teen charged in July accidental shooting death of 14-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 17-year-old has been charged in the July 20 shooting death of a 14-year-old St. Louis boy in Riverview.
Joshua T. Haegle, of the 3100 block of Chippewa Street in St. Louis, was charged Tuesday with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 14-year-old Ien Coleman. Haegle was ordered held without bail.
Coleman was found shot to death in July in the bedroom of an apartment in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane.
Charges say Haegle, Coleman and others had been socializing in the bedroom the night before and that Haegle had been playing with a semiautomatic 9mm pistol.
"The defendant then accidentally discharged the firearm, striking the victim in the face," St. Louis County officer Dustin Shoemaker wrote in a probable cause statement.
Haegle and others fled the apartment, leaving Ien behind, charges said. Haegle told the others not to call police.
Haegle was 16 at the time of the shooting but has been certified to stand trial in adult court.
At the time of Ien's death, Haegle had been a fugitive from police for several months after cutting off a GPS tracking device in connection with an undisclosed crime, charges said. Haegle was arrested in Illinois days after the shooting.
Ien lived in the 2100 block of Chippewa Street in St. Louis. His mother had filed a missing person's report July 5 after not hearing from him for a couple of days, police have said. The teen had communicated off and on with his family until two days before his death.