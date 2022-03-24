St. Louis teen pleads guilty in highway slaying of SIUE nursing student

Prosecutors said Damra was a passenger in a vehicle driving on a highway ramp from Route 157 to Interstate 270 in Glen Carbon on Jan. 14, 2021, when he was shot.
Police and university officials at the time described the shooting as a random act of violence. Officers found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp and said witnesses reported seeing men running into a wooded area after the shooting.
“The defendant turned the streets of Madison County into a shooting gallery that evening, and took the life of a wonderful young man, senselessly and brutally,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Such violence will be met with the strictest prosecution in Madison County. We continue to pray for Moneer’s family, the SIUE community and the ROTC program as they continue forward in the face of this horrific tragedy.”
Twenty-year-old Jimmy Ortiz of St. Louis was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held at the Madison County Jail.