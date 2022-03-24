 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis teen pleads guilty in highway slaying of SIUE nursing student

Moneer Damra

MADISON COUNTY — A St. Louis teenager on Thursday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection to the January 2021 killing of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville nursing student.

Jacob Godoy, 17, faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for the murder of 27-year-old Moneer Damra. He is being held at the Madison County jail. 

Man charged in shooting in Madison County

Jacob Godoy was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of an SIUE student, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Damra was a passenger in a vehicle driving on a highway ramp from Route 157 to Interstate 270 in Glen Carbon on Jan. 14, 2021, when he was shot.

Police and university officials at the time described the shooting as a random act of violence. Officers found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp and said witnesses reported seeing men running into a wooded area after the shooting.

Damra was taken to a hospital and died several days later.

He was a nursing student and an ROTC cadet, according to an SIUE online gallery.

“The defendant turned the streets of Madison County into a shooting gallery that evening, and took the life of a wonderful young man, senselessly and brutally,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Such violence will be met with the strictest prosecution in Madison County. We continue to pray for Moneer’s family, the SIUE community and the ROTC program as they continue forward in the face of this horrific tragedy.”

Twenty-year-old Jimmy Ortiz of St. Louis was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held at the Madison County Jail.

Godoy will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on May 27. 

