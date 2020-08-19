You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis teenager sentenced to more than 15 years for six armed carjackings
St. Louis teenager sentenced to more than 15 years for six armed carjackings

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 186 months in prison for his involvement in six carjackings in 2018. He appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 19, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty this past February to six counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Deron Mitchell Jr., pleaded guilty

Deron Mitchell Jr. is shown in a police booking photo. 

Mitchell and co-defendant Deandre Moore committed their first carjacking in September 2018. They committed two more carjackings on November 4, 2018, then three more carjackings the following day. Mitchell and Moore were caught inside a stolen vehicle with other stolen property. They were arrested on Nov. 6, 2018, and Mitchell confessed to the carjackings.

Moore pleaded guilty in May. He was also sentenced to 186 months in prison.

