St. Louis teen's death ruled homicide a year after shooting

A 17-year-old’s death has been ruled a homicide in connection to a shooting in November 2020 in St. Louis.

Cameron Edwards, of the 1300 block of Switzer Avenue, died Dec. 18 last year — just over a year after he was shot around midnight on Nov. 21, 2020, at Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue.

The Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday notified detectives it had ruled the death a homicide, police said.

Edwards, who was 16 at the time, was with a 22-year-old man when they called police for help. Officers said both men were found with gunshot wounds and told them they had been shot by someone in a black car in the area of Riverview and McLaran.

After the shooting, the two had run away and called police from the 8500 block of Park Lane.

They were both taken to the hospital and treated.

There were no known suspects as of Thursday morning, police said.

