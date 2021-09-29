St. Louis timeshare exit company got $2.8 million in fraudulent COVID-19 funds, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Two men involved in a St. Louis timeshare exit business were charged in federal court Wednesday with securing $2.8 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

A grand jury indicted Chris Carroll and George Reed, of Square One Development Group, Wednesday on three counts of bank fraud and six counts of money laundering.

Square One advertises helping people exit timeshare contracts, according to its website.

Federal prosecutors alleged Wednesday that the men applied for two Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans — one for more than $1.2 million and the other for more than $1.6 million. Under the program, the loans meant to support small businesses through the pandemic could be forgiven by the federal government under certain conditions.