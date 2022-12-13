St. Louis to announce new police chief Wednesday. Only two finalists remain.

ST. LOUIS — The city said it was prepared to announce its next police chief on Wednesday, with just two candidates left in the running.

The decision is the culmination of two searches spanning over the past year, which produced dozens of applicants for the position.

The city brought in four final candidates last week for a community forum: Larry Boone, a former police chief in Norfolk, Virginia; Robert Tracy, a police chief in Wilmington, Delaware; Melron Kelly, a deputy chief from Columbia, South Carolina; and the interim police chief in St. Louis, Lt. Col. Michael Sack.

But South Carolina news outlets reported over the weekend that Kelly talked with his family, “realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia,” and pulled himself out of the race.

Then, Tuesday, Sack told the police department here in an agency-wide email that he had not been selected.

Sack said in the email that the department has been "going through a lot of growing pains" and encouraged employees to continue to adapt to an "ever-changing environment."

"Together we will continue to work hard to make a difference in our community," Sack concluded.

That leaves Boone and Tracy, both external candidates.

Boone spent more than 30 years in Norfolk, where he served as chief for five, and has pushed for police reform.

He abruptly left Norfolk earlier this year after the city manager announced Boone's departure at a news conference that he didn't attend.

Tracy has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in New York and Chicago, and he has served as police chief in Wilmington for more than five years.

He touts his success in reducing crime. But he just announced he’s stepping down from his current post after the Wilmington City Council declared “no confidence” in his ability to lead the department.

The search

Spokespeople for all three St. Louis city police unions said the selection process for the next chief has been opaque, leaving residents and officers in the dark.

Three city police majors applied for the position and were passed over, said Sgt. Donnell Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police. All three are members of ESOP, which advocates for racial equality in policing.

Walters told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month he’d received multiple calls and emails from residents asking him how external candidates were chosen over the internal applicants when the city announced the finalists.

“Citizens are questioning the process because the process has not been made public,” he said at the time. “These things are bad for the city. I think we are all feeling betrayed, misled and not appreciated as a city to say that we are going to be a part of the process — I don’t see how we are part of the process.”

The administration of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones in May announced police Chief John Hayden would retire June 18, and that Sack would take over as interim chief while the administration continued a nationwide search for the department’s next leader.

Hayden made $153,000 as police chief in 2021, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch public pay database.

Jones said in January she was dissatisfied with having just two internal finalists for the job. The two, Sack and Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole, were selected in late 2021 by the city’s personnel department, an independent bureau not directly answerable to the mayor’s office.

In that search, the personnel department was tasked with narrowing the pool of candidates to six finalists. Jones’ public safety director, Dan Isom, was then supposed to pick from those six.

In late November, former personnel director Richard Frank sent rejection letters to most of about 30 applicants for the job and gave a written test to O’Toole and Sack, according to police and city sources.

Jones then called off that effort, and asked for a new search.

The department of personnel then hired executive search firm The Boulware Group to help with the second national search for a chief. The Regional Business Council agreed to pay Boulware up to $60,000 for the search, according to Nick Dunne, a Jones administration spokesman.

The Center for Policing Equity, a police organization dedicated to police reform, was also an unpaid partner in the search, he said.