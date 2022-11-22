St. Louis to host town hall with 3 finalists for police chief

ST. LOUIS — Residents will have a chance to hear from three finalists for St. Louis police chief during a town hall next month before Mayor Tishaura O. Jones makes her decision about who will be the city's next top cop.

The town hall will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Ave. Residents can submit discussion topics on the city's website, said Jones' spokesman, Nick Dunne.

"We are still hammering out the details, but Mayor Jones did commit earlier this year to have community engagement around this election," Dunne told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday. "And so what that format will look like, I don’t have a run of show yet, but we will have a town hall to introduce the candidates and give folks who are in attendance the opportunity to submit questions we can ask them at the event."

The city said it plans to have a new hire in place before the end of the year.

The three candidates, not yet identified by the city, are the product of a second search for city police chief. Jones said in January the first search needed to ”start over,” citing the need for a more transparent process.

The mayor told the Post-Dispatch at the time she was dissatisfied with having just two internal finalists for the job and emphasized the need for a nationwide search and more diversity in the candidate pool.

On Tuesday, Dunne declined to provide any information about the candidates, including age, race or gender. He said that information will be available when the candidates are introduced at the town hall.

During the first search, in late November 2021, former personnel director Richard Frank sent rejection letters to most of the candidates and gave a written test to Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole and Lt. Col. Michael Sack, according to police and city sources.

Both are white men with long leadership careers in the department. Sack has served as the department’s interim chief since former Chief John Hayden retired June 18. O’Toole in May settled a discrimination lawsuit against the city for just under $162,000, which included back pay for what he would have made as chief and $25,000 in attorney’s fees. He retired in May as part of the settlement.

The city's new personnel director, Sonya Jenkins-Gray, did not respond last week to the Post-Dispatch's request for more information about the candidates under consideration.