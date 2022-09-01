St. Louis toddler who shot himself loved ice cubes and walks with grandpa

ST. LOUIS — Khori Patterson took a walk with his grandpa almost every morning and every night, making sure to play with all the dogs on the block — a routine the dogs and their owners grew to expect and enjoy.

Lee Little said his 21-month-old grandson loved animals, eating ice cubes and running up and down the neighborhood street. So much so, Little said, the boy refused to get in his stroller as they went from house to house in Little's neighborhood in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The two would sometimes shake up their routine and go on a motorcycle ride around the block, which Little said Khori loved just as much.

Khori died Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself in his mother's home, in the city's Baden neighborhood on Melvin Avenue just east of Jennings. He was one of about a dozen children shot and killed in St. Louis this year.

"The walks were my way of teaching him about birds and flowers and dogs and squirrels," Little told the Post-Dispatch Thursday. "And we would go over the ABCs and go over our numbers. He was just a wonderful kid and he was going to be a wonderful person one day."

Lee babysat the child most days of the week while his daughter, Alea Little, worked an early morning shift at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

"She stepped up and did a wonderful job as a mother," Little said. "She did her part — it was just a tragic accident. She was a wonderful mom."

Little said that as a single mother, Alea Little couldn't afford day care, which is why Khori spent most of his days with his grandfather at his home just outside the city.

But Khori lived with his mother on her days off, which differed from week to week. Little said this week she was off Tuesday and Wednesday.

His daughter told Little that she, a friend and Khori were asleep Wednesday afternoon before the shooting.

The friend had a gun, Little said. He left it on the TV stand.

"Khori woke up first and got the gun," Little said. "And went into his room."

Little said his daughter called him right after the shooting and he rushed over from his home, which is about 3 miles away.

Police showed up and decided they did not have time to wait for an ambulance.

Little said he held Khori in his arms in the police car as officers drove toward the hospital.

The officers were met by paramedics after about 10 blocks, Little said. But Khori was already dead.

"I kept telling him to breathe and he would take a breath," Little said. "I said, 'Khori, if you hear me, hug me.' He wrapped his arm around me and he took a breath — and he never took another one."

Little said he's worried about his daughter, now, too.

Alea Little's friend, the man who brought the gun over to the home, left the house with the firearm prior to police arriving, Little said.

St. Louis police said Thursday that they had not made an arrest in the case.

But Little commended them on their work. "St. Louis Police Department did a wonderful job," he said. "They got there on time and, I mean, it wasn’t just one — it was 10 officers."

For now, Little and his family are trying to cope with Khori's death. Little said he's been helping his daughter make funeral arrangements.

"My heart is broken," Little said. "My best friend is gone."