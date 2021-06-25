St. Louis University campus police officer fatally shoots armed man in Grand Center area

UPDATED at 5:30 p.m. Friday with information from St. Louis University.
ST. LOUIS — A campus police officer at St. Louis University fatally shot an armed man early Friday near the school, city police said.
The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 3301 Locust Street. The scene is northwest of Olive Street and Compton Avenue. City property records show that building, Searls Hall, is owned by the university.
St. Louis police said officers arrived to find the man bleeding near the curb from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police said they recovered two guns from the man.
Authorities have not released the name of the person, but family identified him as Omar Zulueta Jr., 36.
Police have also not named the officer, who is 66 years old. St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said the officer was not injured.
Authorities said the officer "shot the suspect after confronting him due to being armed," but didn't say if Zulueta pointed a gun or threatened the officer.
Homicide detectives were handling the investigation. The officer was taken into custody for questioning.
Zulueta's mother, Dorothy Slaughter, told the Post-Dispatch Friday that she had few answers about the shooting.
She said her son was with his girlfriend driving around the area and was shot when at some point he got out of the car.
"I need to get to the bottom of this and find out what happened," Slaughter said Friday.
Slaughter said she knows her son recently purchased two firearms and did carry them.
No additional details were available on the shooting from police.
The university's Department of Public Safety issued an alert on Twitter about 1 a.m. saying that police were on scene and to resume normal activity. However, there was no previous tweet about any security concerns.
SLU ALERT:All clear. SLU DPS/SLPD on scene. No further subjects involved. Resume normal activity. amw #1— SLU DPS (@SLUSafety) June 25, 2021
St. Louis University was initially mum about the shooting Friday, but President Fred Pestello released a statement about 16 hours after the shooting at 5:30 p.m. expressing condolences to the family and campus community.
"A white Department of Public Safety officer shot and killed a Black man near a University building close to our north campus," Pestello's statment said. "While we await the facts of the tragedy, we know that officer-involved shootings inflict vicarious trauma on our communities, particularly among our Black and Brown friends and neighbors."
Pestello said the shooting marks the first fatal shooting by a St. Louis University campus police officer.
University officials have not responded to questions, including the officer's length of service on campus and current status.
"As members of a Jesuit institution, we recognize that all loss of life presents an enormous tragedy, and impacts all of those involved," Pestello's statement reads. "We must do everything we can to prevent it from happening in the future."
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the director for the university's Department of Public Safety. The university's website on Friday morning still listed the name of the previous director.
