St. Louis University campus police officer fatally shoots armed man in Grand Center area

Zulueta's mother, Dorothy Slaughter, told the Post-Dispatch Friday that she had few answers about the shooting.

She said her son was with his girlfriend driving around the area and was shot when at some point he got out of the car.

"I need to get to the bottom of this and find out what happened," Slaughter said Friday.

Slaughter said she knows her son recently purchased two firearms and did carry them.

No additional details were available on the shooting from police.

The university's Department of Public Safety issued an alert on Twitter about 1 a.m. saying that police were on scene and to resume normal activity. However, there was no previous tweet about any security concerns.

St. Louis University was initially mum about the shooting Friday, but President Fred Pestello released a statement about 16 hours after the shooting at 5:30 p.m. expressing condolences to the family and campus community.