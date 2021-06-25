St. Louis University security guard fatally shoots armed man in Grand Center area

ST. LOUIS — A security guard at St. Louis University fatally shot an armed man early Friday near campus, city police said.
The name of the man who died hasn't been released, nor has the name of the security guard, who is 66 years old and was uninjured.
The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 3301 Locust Street. The scene is northwest of Olive Street and Compton Avenue. City property records show that building owned by the university.
St. Louis police said officers arrived to find the man bleeding near the curb from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police said they recovered two guns from the man.
Authorities said the security guard "shot the suspect after confronting him due to being armed," but didn't say if the man pointed a gun or threatened the guard.
Homicide detectives were handling the investigation. The guard was taken into custody for questioning. No additional details were available.
The university's Department of Public Safety issued an alert on Twitter about 1 a.m. saying that police were on scene and to resume normal activity. However, there was no previous tweet about any security concerns.
SLU ALERT:All clear. SLU DPS/SLPD on scene. No further subjects involved. Resume normal activity. amw #1— SLU DPS (@SLUSafety) June 25, 2021
A dispatcher with the university's Department of Public Safety referred a reporter to SLU spokesman Clayton Berry, who did return messages seeking comment Friday. Jeff Fowler, vice president of communications for SLU, also could not be reached.
Shootings by law enforcement officers in the St. Louis area in 2021
Here is a list of Post-Dispatch news articles about police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2021.
Two De Soto officers fired at the man when he emerged from a home with a firearm and started shooting, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said.
Officers from Red Bud, Illinois, began pursuing Timothy J. Snyder, 27, of St. Charles at 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
Kody Waters, 31, of Dewey, Okla., was killed. Police said they are unsure whether the officer’s gunshots or shots from Waters’ own gun caused …
St. Louis County police reported no injuries in the incident.
The man was identified as James A. Iler, 47, of Brighton.
The man who was shot was in a car that appeared to be following a trooper trying to stop another vehicle. The following car hit the trooper's …
The man was taken to a hospital; police near the 900 block of Lebanon Drive heard gunfire just before the shooting.
These are the incidents of police officer shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019.