St. Louis University security guard fatally shoots armed man in Grand Center area

ST. LOUIS — A security guard at St. Louis University fatally shot an armed man early Friday near campus, city police said.

The name of the man who died hasn't been released, nor has the name of the security guard, who is 66 years old and was uninjured.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 3301 Locust Street. The scene is northwest of Olive Street and Compton Avenue. City property records show that building owned by the university.

St. Louis police said officers arrived to find the man bleeding near the curb from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said they recovered two guns from the man.

Authorities said the security guard "shot the suspect after confronting him due to being armed," but didn't say if the man pointed a gun or threatened the guard.

Homicide detectives were handling the investigation. The guard was taken into custody for questioning. No additional details were available.

The university's Department of Public Safety issued an alert on Twitter about 1 a.m. saying that police were on scene and to resume normal activity. However, there was no previous tweet about any security concerns.