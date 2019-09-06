ST. LOUIS – A woman who worked at Joe-K's Used Cars was charged Friday with swindling $89,000 from customer payments toward their vehicles.
Shervae Bright, 40, of the 6600 block of Kenwood Drive in Northwoods, was charged Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court with a felony count of stealing more than $25,000.
Bright, between June 2018 and April 1, "had been systematically stealing cash from payments made by customers toward their auto purchases," charges said.
A LinkedIn page for Bright lists her as Joe-K's office manager.
The owner of Joe-K's at 6741 Manchester Avenue discovered the theft through an internal audit and confronted Bright about the missing cash, charges say. She admitted stealing the money.
Bright did not have a lawyer Thursday, according to court records. Joe-K's owner could not be reached.