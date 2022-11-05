St. Louis wants to clear space in its drug evidence vault. City prosecutors say not so fast.

ST. LOUIS — The city says a police evidence vault is nearly filled to the brim with drugs from roughly 6,890 cases, and on Friday, the city counselor’s office asked a judge to order some of the items destroyed to clear space.

But the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office says it needs more time to comb through the evidence.

City officials tasked laboratory representatives for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and city police to compile a list of items that can be destroyed after the vault started to fill up, according to the filing.

They also gave an opportunity for city prosecutors to review the cases, the city’s petition says, but the Circuit Attorney’s Office says it wasn’t a “meaningful” amount of time and it needs more time to review each incident.

“In a simple preliminary search, the CAO discovered a number of cases dependent on related evidence (that) were considered open cases,” the Circuit Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “In order for justice to be served, the CAO needs to ensure evidence necessary for cases that remain open or have a possibility of appeal is not destroyed.”

Still, the city said in its petition the matter was urgent because some of the drugs easily grow mold, potentially putting workers at risk.

A hearing in the case is set for Monday.