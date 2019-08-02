ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis woman is accused of using a hammer to beat her three children, who demonstrated to investigators what their mother did.
Jazmin Curry, 28, was charged Thursday with three counts of child abuse.
Investigators got a call on July 1 reporting concerns that Curry, of the 1200 block of 7th Street, had abused her children, ages 8, 7 and 5.
All three had visible bruises and scratches, according to court documents, and they told police their mother had used a hammer on them.
The 8-year-old girl suffered a broken arm that likely occurred due to a "forceful hit or grab," the probable cause statement said, quoting a physician at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
Curry is being held on $50,000 bail.