St. Louis woman admits arson conspiracy

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman on Thursday admitted trying to set a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020.

Nautica Turner, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a charge of conspiracy to commit arson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware said the crime occurred on the evening of June 1, 2020, amid protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Turner gathered with a crowd that had already broken windows and begun to loot the 7-Eleven, Ware said. She took lighter fluid or a similar accelerant and began to pour it on the front of the store.

Others started a fire in a store aisle, but it was put out by a firework, Ware said. Turner took some of the debris from that fire and use it to try and re-start the fire, he said.

She also tried to start a fire in a concrete trashcan. The store, near 17th and Pine streets, was burned to the ground by a fire set elsewhere, Ware said.

She is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.

Turner also faces a pending charge of receiving stolen property in St. Louis Circuit Court after she was accused of looting the Fresh Image clothing store at 714 North Tucker Boulevard that same night. Over 30 people were arrested during two nights of protests.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.