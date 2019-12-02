ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old woman admitted in court Monday to fatally stabbing her boyfriend at their St. Louis home last year.
Kimberly Brown pleaded guilty to a reduced count of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the April 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Charles Patrick, 55.
Brown's trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action had been scheduled for this week.
Both lived in the 3300 block of Clara Avenue in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood, where police were called early on a Saturday morning.
Officers found Patrick dead in a pool of blood and with a stab wound to his torso, charges said.
Police later found a bloody knife in the kitchen sink. Brown told police she stabbed her boyfriend in the chest, according to court documents.
Prosecutors recommended a 10-year sentence for the manslaughter charge and a concurrent three-year term for armed criminal action.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27 before Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.