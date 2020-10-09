St. Louis woman admits robbing 7-Eleven with bug spray

ST. LOUIS — A woman who stole lottery tickets by spraying insecticide into a store clerk's face pleaded guilty to a federal charge Friday.

On May 13, 2019, Yahontas N. Moore entered a 7-Eleven at 2807 Sulphur Avenue in the Clifton Heights neighborhood and took a can of Raid off the shelf, Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Behrens said in court. Moore then sprayed the cashier in the eyes and went behind the counter to steal $1,300 worth of lottery tickets, Behrens said.

Moore and her boyfriend tried to cash in the tickets at a Circle K store, where the clerk called police.

Moore, now 25, was panhandling to support herself at the time of the robbery, court records show.

During Friday's plea hearing, Moore said she has suffered from mental illness her whole life. At the time of the crime, she was not taking medication, court documents say. She had used cocaine and methamphetamine that day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah wrote in an order detaining Moore in jail.

