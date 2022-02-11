St. Louis woman admits stealing from Metro East charity

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court here Thursday and admitted stealing from a charity.

Kenesha Burlison entered the plea to theft from an organization receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.

She is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.

At the time of the theft, Burlison, 40, was director of human relations for Call for Help Inc., a charity that helps people overcome sexual assault, poverty, homelessness and other crises, prosecutors said.

Burlison used a $69,788 Call for Help cashier's check for a down payment on a home, telling the charity that she needed a cashier's check but couldn't get one from the bank because it was closed, prosecutors said.

She wrote the charity a $70,000 check, but it bounced, as did two others. Burlison also submitted fraudulent requests for reimbursements totaling more than $100,000, prosecutors said.

Burlison also forged the signature of the charity's director of quality assurance on the mortgage application's income verification form, prosecutors said.

“Kenesha Burlison demonstrated bold disregard for her co-workers and the people who depend on Call for Help to survive," said David Nanz, head of the FBI's Springfield office in a statement announcing the guilty plea.

