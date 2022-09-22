St. Louis woman charged after infant son dies of fentanyl overdose

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old woman Wednesday in connection with her infant son's fentanyl overdose death.

Rquitta S. Abercrombie, of the 7800 block of Virginia Avenue, faces charges that she endangered the welfare of her 1-year-old son Jiovanni Dickson by exposing him to drugs.

Court documents say Abercrombie initially told authorities Dickson placed an orange capsule in his mouth while he was crawling around on the floor at a friend's house. But she later said she was at her own house and the two were actually lying in bed when she noticed he was unresponsive, according to court documents.

Abercrombie told police she took fentanyl and typically kept it in her purse, which was next to the bed where she laid with her child. Police then found several capsules with residue and one capsule that contained fentanyl in her pockets, according to court documents.

Dickson was not in city jail Thursday morning. An attorney had not yet been listed in her case.