St. Louis woman charged after man found shot to death, dragged by vehicle

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a woman in connection with the death last week of a Mehlville-area man.

Mario Amerson, 49, was found dead behind a vacant home Dec. 2 in the 2200 block of Alberta Street in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood.

Amerson had been shot multiple times, and his body had been dragged by a vehicle behind the vacant home, police said.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office on Saturday charged Jasmine Baker with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Baker, 21, lives in the 1900 block of East College Avenue.

St. Louis police Detective Heather Sabin said in court records that surveillance video showed that a Chrysler 300 and a Chevrolet Blazer had been used to abandon the body there. The Chrysler was Baker's car, and the Blazer was registered in her mother's name, Sabin said. Both vehicles appeared to have blood on them, Sabin said.

Baker admitted to police that she had been driving her mother's Blazer that night to meet someone on Alberta, police said. The online court file does not list an attorney representing Baker.

Amerson lived in the 1200 block of Enderbury Drive, in the Mehlville area of unincorporated St. Louis County. The charging documents do not reveal a possible motive for the killing.

