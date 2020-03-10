St. Louis woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged Monday in a deadly hit-and-run crash last month in the city.

Ashley Evans, 33, of the 3000 block of Keokuk Street, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony. Bail for Evans was set at $100,000 cash.

Evans was driving a black Infiniti SUV about 1:25 a.m. Feb. 1 when she struck Emily Coffey and another person in the 1300 block of Cass Avenue, according to police and charging documents.

Coffey, 30, was first hit by a car that fled the scene, police said. A 33-year-old man saw Coffey in the roadway and went to help her, but they were both hit by Evans' eastbound SUV, police said.

Surveillance video showed the Infiniti hitting the pedestrians and pull over, charges said. Evans got out of the vehicle briefly before getting back in and driving away.

Evans was later stopped by police and admitted hitting two people, court documents said. Coffey was killed and police at the time said the man was critically injured.

Court records show Evans did not yet have a lawyer.