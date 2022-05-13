St. Louis woman charged with arson after apartment fire displaces 24 families

ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with arson after authorities said she set fire to an apartment building this week, displacing 24 families and critically injuring a resident.

Octavia Richardson, 30, was charged with first-degree arson involving an injury or death in the fire early Monday at 5617 Enright Avenue. A judge ordered Richardson, whose address is listed as the same building, held without bail.

Witnesses told authorities that Richardson started the fire, and court documents indicate she told authorities she set it.

About 7 a.m. Monday, firefighters went out to the blaze in the three-story brick building in the city’s West End neighborhood.

Fire officials said Monday that a resident was critically injured and had to be rescued when he became trapped and was overcome by smoke. No other injuries were reported, but all 24 families were displaced, according to the city's fire department.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.