St. Louis woman charged with fatal shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY — A St. Louis woman was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting of her cousin six days earlier in Berkeley.

Logan L. Cheatham, 24, of the 1000 block of Spruce Street, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Charges said Berkeley police officers were dispatched on Jan. 20 to a home in the 4000 block of McKibbon Road where they found Jessica Cobb in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers learned Cheatham had left earlier to seek treatment of hand injuries at Christian Hospital, charges said. Witnesses told police Cheatham struck Cobb with a gun and that it fired, killing her.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office said Cobb was 41 and lived at the home on McKibbon. She was pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Charges do not provide additional details about the circumstances or victim.

Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said Cheatham shot Cobb during an argument over a $120 debt about 2:30 p.m. He said Cheatham also accidentally shot herself in the hand during the confrontation.

Jackson said his department didn't put out a press release about the homicide because he didn't want to bring negative publicity to Berkeley. If the killing hadn't been an "isolated domestic issue," he said his department might have notified the public.

"We're trying to build our image up," he said. "It shines a bad light on our community."

"I believe in being transparent," he added.

A St. Louis County judge set Cheatham's bail at $25,000. She was not in custody Thursday.

