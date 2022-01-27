St. Louis woman charged with fatally shooting another in Berkeley

BERKELEY — A St. Louis woman was charged Wednesday in a shooting death six days earlier in Berkeley.

Logan L. Cheatham, 24, of the 1000 block of Spruce Street, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Charges said Berkeley police officers were dispatched on Jan. 20 to a home in the 4000 block of McKibbon Road where they found Jessica Cobb in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers earned Cheatham had left earlier to seek treatment of hand injuries at Christian Hospital, charges said. Witnesses told police Cheatham struck Cobb with a gun and that it fired, killing her.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office said Cobb was 41 and lived at the home on McKibbon. She was pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Charges do not provide additional details about the circumstances or victim.

Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson could not be reached for comment.

A St. Louis County judge set Cheatham's bail at $25,000. She was not in custody Thursday.

