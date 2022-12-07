St. Louis woman charged with fatally shooting father of her child

ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old woman was charged Tuesday after police said she fatally shot the father of her child while the child was sitting next to him.

Prosecutors charged Brittney D. Gardner, of the 5800 block of Highland Avenue, with first-degree murder, endangering a child and two counts of armed criminal action in fatal shooting of Troy D. Bond, 38, on Dec. 3.

Charging documents say Gardner's Nissan sedan was parked outside a Price Chopper supermarket at 2447 Goodfellow Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Gardner was sitting in the driver's seat, and Bond was sitting in the back with their child, police said in court documents.

Surveillance video showed Gardner getting out of the car, walking around to the rear, passenger door and opening fire with a pistol, hitting Bond in the neck, police said.

Bond walked into the supermarket and collapsed. He later died of his wounds, police said.

Gardner left the scene with the child. She was arrested later and handed her gun to police, authorities said. She is being held without bond. An attorney has not yet been listed in court documents.