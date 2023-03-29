ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with helping her boyfriend kill their landlord over unpaid rent last year.

Deseray Rabb now faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action alongside her boyfriend, James Cody, 28, in the fatal shooting of 72-year-old Michael Kelly, of St. Ann, on March 8, 2021.

Court documents say Rabb rented a Nissan sedan from Enterprise that was seen on surveillance video following Kelly's truck for several blocks before it pulled up near the scene of the shooting at in the 3900 block of North 25th Street around 11 a.m.

The video showed Cody approach Kelly's truck with something in his hand. He moved outside of the camera frame, and Kelly's truck was hit multiple times by gunfire, court documents say. Kelly was later found shot multiple times in the driver's seat, police said.

The sedan fled the scene, according to court documents, and police said Rabb admitted in an interview to driving the rental car, court documents said.

Before Kelly was killed, Cody and Rabb were renting a property from him, police said. There was an ongoing dispute over unpaid rent, according to court documents.

Kelly was ordered to be held without bond. Cody's case is set for trial next month.