St. Louis woman charged with murdering her girlfriend in an SUV

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a woman with murdering her girlfriend Friday in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

Claytiana L. Bolar, 21, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of a woman in the 5100 block of Greer Avenue.

Authorities have not confirmed the victim's identity.

The victim was shot dead about 3:20 p.m. Friday in the driver's seat of a 2010 Nissan Rogue parked on Greer. Police found four shell casings on the ground next to the SUV's passenger side.

That block of Greer is west of North Kingshighway and south of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Police arrested Bolar after she returned to the scene and was "waiting for officers," St. Louis police Detective Jeffrey Stege said in court documents.

Bolar told detectives that she and the victim were in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship. She shot the woman in a quarrel and that she took the gun to her stepmother's house on St. Louis Avenue after the killing, Stege said.

Police went to the stepmother's house and found a gun in Bolar's bedroom.

Bolar was being held without bail Monday. Court records list Bolar's home address as the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

