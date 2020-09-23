St. Louis woman charged with robbing 80-year-old woman with sawed-off shotgun

The woman identified Ephrim in a photo lineup, charges say.

The 80-year-old woman, who asked not to be identified out of fear of reprisal, said in an interview Wednesday that her robber "scared the (expletive) out of me."

"In the middle of the day at Schnucks, you don't expect a woman to come up and stick something in your ribs and tell you she's gonna kill you dead," she said.

The robber demanded $300 and claimed she needed it to feed five hungry children at home.

"I kept telling her I didn't have any money and she just kept pushing that thing in my side and saying that she'd kill me dead," she said. "She wasn't playing with me."

She said that when the ATM declined the transaction, Ephrim, from the car's back seat, rooted through the woman's purse and took a cellphone, driver's license, medical and credit cards.

After forcing her to drive a few blocks away in the pouring rain, she said, Ephrim got out of her car and asked for an umbrella.

"She was so angry because I didn't have an umbrella," she said. ""I said, 'Well, I didn't expect the need for one, you know?'"