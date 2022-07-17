 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis woman charged with robbing bank in Spanish Lake area

Anastacia Washington

Anastacia Washington of St. Louis was charged with one count of first-degree robbery in a July 13, 2022, bank robbery in Spanish Lake, police said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police said Sunday that a St. Louis woman was charged with robbing a Spanish Lake bank of $6,000 earlier this month.

Anastacia Washington, 35, of the 4900 block of Lilburn Avenue in St. Louis, was charged with one count of first-degree robbery, police said.

Washington entered a U.S. Bank at 11100 Larimore Road about 9:30 a.m. July 13 and demanded money by passing a "threatening note" to a teller, police said. After being handed $6,000, Washington fled the bank into a nearby Dirt Cheap store where she changed her clothing.

Police said officers later found the clothes Washington wore inside the bank and  discarded outside the Dirt Cheap. Police said they also confirmed the clothes were Washington's through a DNA match.

A judge set Washington's bail at $100,000 cash, police said.

