St. Louis woman charged with shooting and robbing another woman in East St. Louis
St. Louis woman charged with shooting and robbing another woman in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman has been charged in the Thursday shooting death in East St. Louis of 22-year-old Destiny Smith, also from St. Louis.

Makisha Gurlly

Makisha Gurlly. Photo provided by Illinois State Police. 

Makisha Gurlly, 23, was charged Saturday with murder and armed robbery. Gurlly is accused of taking Smith’s wallet and shooting her in the head.

Smith was shot in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street near the Alton and Southern Railway switching railroad yards just before 3:50 a.m., authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County coroner’s office.

The case was investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department, Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force, and Alton and Southern Railway Police.

Gurlly remains in the St. Clair County Jail on a $750,000 bond, officials said.

