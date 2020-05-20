St. Louis woman convicted for $35k credit card theft gets 2 years in prison

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman received a two-year prison sentence Wednesday after being convicted of stealing thousands of dollars using credit cards, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The woman, Laronda Louis, 32, was convicted of aggravated identity theft after federal prosecutors say she and a co-defendant, Deandre Dugger, used credit cards to steal $35,865.98.

Dugger and Louis conspired to steal personal credit cards from staff members at local boutiques and retail stores, according to the attorney's office.

In addition to the two-year sentence, Louis will also have to pay back the stolen money and is sentenced to a year of supervised release.

Though Louis and Dugger were initially indicted together, the status of Dugger's case is not available. Court records show he has a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 30.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.