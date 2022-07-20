 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis woman dies after being found unresponsive in southern Illinois jail

ULLIN, Ill. — A St. Louis woman died Monday after being found unresponsive in a Pulaski County jail cell, roughly 30 miles east of Cape Girardeau.

Illinois State Police said authorities found the 47-year-old unnamed woman in her cell July 14. 

Authorities then took her to a local hospital. She was later transferred to another hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois, where she died.

The cause of death is under investigation, police said.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

