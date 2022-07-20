St. Louis woman dies after being found unresponsive in southern Illinois jail

ULLIN, Ill. — A St. Louis woman died Monday after being found unresponsive in a Pulaski County jail cell, roughly 30 miles east of Cape Girardeau.
Illinois State Police said authorities found the 47-year-old unnamed woman in her cell July 14.
Authorities then took her to a local hospital. She was later transferred to another hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois, where she died.
The cause of death is under investigation, police said.
