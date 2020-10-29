St. Louis woman dies after hit-and-run crash earlier this month

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman has died after she was critically injured almost two weeks ago in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said Thursday.

Melissa Bassett, 39, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 just after midnight Oct. 16 when she was hit by a 2008 Saturn Sky at North Broadway and Jackson Street.

Preliminary investigations indicate the Saturn hit Bassett's Chevrolet while Bassett was trying to turn left onto North Broadway. Police say the Saturn was speeding on Jackson at the time, and Bassett was ejected from her vehicle on impact.

Both occupants of the Saturn, a hispanic man between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11 and a 6-foot-4 white man, ran from the scene before police arrived. Both are still at large.

Bassett lived in the 1100 block of Hornsby Avenue, also in the city's Baden neighborhood.

